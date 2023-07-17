Féile Trá Lí to run alongside Rose of Tralee International Festival

Details of Féile Trá Lí - the Tralee StreetFest, the county’s newest festival, have been unveiled.

This festival will run over five days in August, coinciding with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It’s being organised by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the town’s wider business community.

Advertisement

The groups came together to organise the event after an announcement from the Rose of Tralee organisers in May, stating they wouldn’t be organising street entertainment during the festival this year.

In May, organisers of the Rose of Tralee International Festival stated this year’s event wouldn’t feature the annual Rose Ball or any street events organised by them.

They said they’d decided to pass the organisation of the street’s events back to Tralee town.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council, Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Tralee Vintners met and committed to developing a street festival and family events in August; Shannon Star Entertainments Ltd has been appointed to organise these events.

Féile Trá Lí, the Tralee StreetFest, will take place between August 18th and 22nd, alongside the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It’ll incorporate all the traditional elements of festivals in previous years, including parades, live music, street theatre, markets, fireworks and a large programme of family fun events; the full programme will be announced over the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The festival’s name and branding were unveiled this morning by Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall, Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Jim Finucane and representatives from Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance and Fáilte Ireland.

Organisers say the festival will showcase the unique spirit and charm of Tralee and Kerry.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell thanked the local business community and all stakeholders for their work in supporting the council in recent weeks to develop the event.

Advertisement

Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall says tremendous work is being done to put a very exciting programme together, while Johnny McElligott of Tralee Vintners says they’re delighted to be supporting the council to deliver this festival.