Féile Thrá Lí organisers confident it’ll be a success

Aug 17, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Féile Thrá Lí organisers confident it'll be a success
Image from the Féile Trá Lí Facebook page
Organisers of Féile Thrá Lí - Tralee StreetFest are confident it’ll be a success.

It begins tomorrow morning and will run until Tuesday night, coinciding with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

It’s being organised by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the town’s wider business community.

They’d just 10-weeks to organise it, after the Rose of Tralee management said it wouldn't be providing street entertainment this year.

Jean Foley is the Tralee Municipal District Officer with Kerry County Council.

She says they’ll review how the festival went in September:

Mark Sullivan is a member of Tralee Vintners and Tralee Chamber Alliance, as well as the general manager of The Rose Hotel.

He says there’s a great appetite for the festival, adding it attracts huge crowds to the county:

