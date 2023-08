Féile Thrá Lí – the Tralee StreetFest is continuing across the weekend.

The event kicked off yesterday and features a wide-range of activities, including parades.

This evening the Parade of Light will take place from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.

This will showcase various forms of illumination with floats, fireworks with the Rose’s, escorts and Rosebuds.

Tomorrow the Parade of Colour will kick off at 2pm.