Fears for Cahersiveen Primary Care Centre in its current form

Sep 27, 2023 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Fears for Cahersiveen Primary Care Centre in its current form
It appears that a long-awaited primary health care centre for South Kerry will face further delays.

The HSE says that the developer of the proposed centre in Cahersiveen has requested an increase in rates that had been originally agreed for rent and the service level agreement.

Primary care centres comprise all the health and social care services to be found outside of a hospital campus.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it’s held discussions with the developer behind the planned project on Main Street, Cahersiveen.

The health authority says there’s a national review underway of this type of agreement – the primary care centre operational lease model.

The HSE says once there’s an outcome from this review, it’ll be in contact with the developer seeking to increase costs or rates for the lease of the centre.

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Norma Moriarty fears that the primary health care centre proposed for Cahersiveen in its current form may be in jeopardy and that the HSE may go back to the drawing board.

The councillor from Waterville says the project has been beset by delays including the pandemic.

She says a decision is already awaited regarding planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

