Councillor says talks on Cahersiveen primary care centre need to be intensified

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the HSE is having ongoing discussions with developers over the provision of a primary care centre in Cahersiveen.

Local councillor Michael Cahill is calling on the HSE, including Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, to intensify negotiations as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil councillor says the facility is urgently needed for the Iveragh Peninsula.

Advertisement

He says people in Cahersiveen live some 40 miles away from University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

Cllr Cahill says this, and the treatment of young patients who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, underline the need for a primary care centre.