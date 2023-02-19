Advertisement
News

Councillor says talks on Cahersiveen primary care centre need to be intensified

Feb 19, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says talks on Cahersiveen primary care centre need to be intensified Councillor says talks on Cahersiveen primary care centre need to be intensified
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the HSE is having ongoing discussions with developers over the provision of a primary care centre in Cahersiveen.

 

Local councillor Michael Cahill is calling on the HSE, including Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, to intensify negotiations as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement

 

The Fianna Fáil councillor says the facility is urgently needed for the Iveragh Peninsula.

 

Advertisement

He says people in Cahersiveen live some 40 miles away from University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.

 

Cllr Cahill says this, and the treatment of young patients who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, underline the need for a primary care centre.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus