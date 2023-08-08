Advertisement
Fears delays in new Tralee courthouse could see family law cases moved outside county

Aug 8, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
The site, marked in yellow, will be sold to the Courts Service for €160,000 for a new courthouse.
It’s feared a lack of urgency in developing a new courthouse in Tralee could result in Kerry family law cases being transferred to Cork or Limerick.

That’s according to solicitor Canice Walsh of the Kerry Law Society, who says the viability of some trials in the past court year hung in the balance, due to accessibility issues for the elderly, infirm, and handicapped.

Discussions had to take place in open court between judges and legal representatives as to how certain witnesses in wheelchairs might be accommodated at hearings.

A hoist had to be hired to lift people into Tralee Courthouse on Ashe Street from the car park to the rear of the building.

In September last year, Kerry County Council agreed to sell around half an acre (0.49 acre) of the Island of Geese to the Courts Service for a new courthouse, but the purchase has yet to be completed.

Canice Walsh fears this slow progress could mean family law cases could be lost to Cork or Limerick for good.

