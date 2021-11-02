Farranfore works to cause disruption to water supply in wide area

The water supply in a wide area taking in parts of Tralee, to Castlemaine, to Currow may be disrupted on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Irish Water is advising that the water main improvement works being undertaken in Farranfore may cause outages or reduced pressure.

These works will impact a number of areas: Farranfore, Firies, Ballyfinnane, Castlemaine, Kiltallagh, Ballyseedy, Ballymacelligott, Ballinorig, Currow, Currans, Ballymacadam, and surrounding areas.

Homes and businesses in these areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages from 7 o’clock Wednesday evening until 7 o’clock Thursday morning.

Irish Water says their crews will try to complete the works ahead of time, in order to speed up the return of supply; water may take 2-3 hours to return following the completion of the works.

A stop-go system will be in place on the N22 in Farranfore on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The L-3002, Village Greens Road, Farranfore will also remain closed this week up until 6 o’clock Friday evening.

Irish Water understands this work can be inconvenient and will ensure crews make every effort to minimise disruption.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 with any questions in relation to the works.