Farranfore woman says Environment Minister needs to explain rising cost of wood pellets

A Farranfore woman says the Environment Minister needs to explain why the cost of wood pellets has almost doubled in a year.

The cost of pellets has risen from €254 plus VAT per tonne in March last year, to €504 plus VAT per tonne at present.

Marie O’Sullivan whose wood pellet burner powers her heating system and her electricity contacted Deputy Michael Healy-Rae to raise a question in the Dáil on the matter.

In response, Minister Eamon Ryan said that heat pumps are the optimal decarbonisation path for domestic heating systems.

The minister says he has no function in the setting of retail prices for wood pellets; but will continue to examine the need for policies to increase the use of wood in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

Ms O’Sullivan believes the rising cost of living has led to the bump in the price of pellets.