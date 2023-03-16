Farmland prices in Kerry decreased last year

Farmland prices in Kerry fell by 19% last year.

That’s according to new research from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Nationally, the average price increased by almost 3%.

Business buyers accounted for 43% of farms sold in 2022.

That's one of the findings from the latest Irish Farmers Journal's annual Agricultural Land Price Report.

The county breakdown found Kerry had one of the biggest price decreases in the country, along with Clare, Meath and Sligo.

Meanwhile farmland in Co Mayo shot up by 78 per cent in price last year.

Carlow, Monaghan and Wicklow had the next biggest increases.

Geographically Leinster had the highest average price per acre followed by Munster.

Land prices in Northern Ireland are also at record highs in all six counties.