Farmers protest as council meeting gets underway

Farmers held a protest outside Áras an Chontae today as Kerry County Councillors gathered for their monthly meeting.

Almost 40 protestors, some in tractors, picketed outside the county building in Rathass, Tralee.

The Enough is Enough campaign by the Irish Farmers' Association aims to highlight, what they say is, overregulation of the sector.

Farmer protests have been taking place across Europe since the beginning of February.

Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh says payments and over regulation are major issues for the farming community.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the IFA, Kenny Jones, presented a motion before the council to write to regulators on behalf of the county's farming community.

He says they are under too much pressure.