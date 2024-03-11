Advertisement
News

Farmers protest as council meeting gets underway

Mar 11, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Farmers protest as council meeting gets underway
President of the IFA Kerry branch, Kenny Jones, with fellow members.
Share this article

Farmers held a protest outside Áras an Chontae today as Kerry County Councillors gathered for their monthly meeting.

Almost 40 protestors, some in tractors, picketed outside the county building in Rathass, Tralee.

The Enough is Enough campaign by the Irish Farmers' Association aims to highlight, what they say is, overregulation of the sector.

Advertisement

Farmer protests have been taking place across Europe since the beginning of February.

Diarmuid Ó Ceallaigh says payments and over regulation are major issues for the farming community.

Advertisement

Chair of the Kerry branch of the IFA, Kenny Jones, presented a motion before the council to write to regulators on behalf of the county's farming community.

He says they are under too much pressure.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Woman hospitalised for apparent stab wounds as gardaí probe aggravated burglary in Castleisland
Advertisement
Met Éireann issue status yellow rain warning for Kerry
Education Minister insists decisive rejection of referendums does not reflect people's view of Government
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman hospitalised for apparent stab wounds as gardaí probe aggravated burglary in Castleisland
Met Éireann issue status yellow rain warning for Kerry
Education Minister insists decisive rejection of referendums does not reflect people's view of Government
Listowel features in Heritage Council publication
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus