Farmer whose 90 sheep were killed, calls for fines of up to 5,000 euro for irresponsible dog owners

Apr 14, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A South Kerry farmer whose sheep were killed in a dog attack, says those who don't control their dogs should be given a minimum on-the-spot fine of €4,000.

90 sheep belonging to Patrick McCarthy from Sneem, were killed as a result of dogs this week.

Some of the animals drowned after being forced to jump off a cliff into the sea to escape, while others were torn to bits by the dogs. Mr McCarthy has notified gardaí.

At present, a person who is found not to have their dog under control is given a €100 on-the-spot fine; failure to pay this fine can lead to prosecution in District Court, with a maximum fine of €2,500 and/or 3 months' imprisonment.

Mr McCarthy says the penalties need to be higher for irresponsible dog owners.

 

