A farm walk will take place in Currow this week to highlight the role white clover is playing on grazing farms.

It’s part of a series of 12 farm walks organised by Teagasc, taking place all around the country over the next two weeks.

White clover is being used more on grazing farms to fix atmospheric Nitrogen, due to the increase in fertiliser prices.

The walk in Kerry will take place this coming Tuesday, April 5th at 11am on William Dennehy’s farm in Ballybeg, Currow.