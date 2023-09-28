Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE

The family of a woman who died hours after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry has issued High Court proceedings against the HSE.

34-year-old Zimbabwe-born, Tatenda Faith Mukwata, died in the early hours of April 21st 2022, just over six hours after giving birth to her healthy baby daughter, Eva, by Caesarean section.

The HSE issued an apology to the family for her death during this week’s inquest, which concluded yesterday evening, with a verdict of death by medical misadventure.

Advertisement

The jury found Ms Mukwata’s death was probably preventable, that there had been a misdiagnosis followed by a failure to investigate other possible diagnoses.

Catherine Mukwata, Tatenda’s mother, is named as the plaintiff in High Court proceedings against the HSE, which were issued on September 20th with solicitor firm Murphy Healy & Company.