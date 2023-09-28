Advertisement
News

Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE

Sep 28, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Family of woman who died after childbirth in UHK issues High Court proceedings against HSE
Share this article

The family of a woman who died hours after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry has issued High Court proceedings against the HSE.

34-year-old Zimbabwe-born, Tatenda Faith Mukwata, died in the early hours of April 21st 2022, just over six hours after giving birth to her healthy baby daughter, Eva, by Caesarean section.

The HSE issued an apology to the family for her death during this week’s inquest, which concluded yesterday evening, with a verdict of death by medical misadventure.

Advertisement

The jury found Ms Mukwata’s death was probably preventable, that there had been a misdiagnosis followed by a failure to investigate other possible diagnoses.

Catherine Mukwata, Tatenda’s mother, is named as the plaintiff in High Court proceedings against the HSE, which were issued on September 20th with solicitor firm Murphy Healy & Company.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor says fishery sale presents Government with opportunity to create West Kerry National Park
Advertisement
Glenflesk man whose car hit by rock says parents should be responsible for children’s actions
Kerry fire service responded to blaze at Listowel racecourse
Advertisement

Recommended

Davy Fitzgerald speaks out on Austin Gleesons season break from inter-county hurling
Dates for Kerry County Junior Cup & Shield finals announced
Garvey's Tralee Warriors begin their Super League campaign this weekend
Cork City appoint Richie Holland for remainder of the season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus