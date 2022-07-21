Families affected by South Kerry CAMHS may issue legal proceedings against the State

A legal practice representing 150 young mental health patients has warned that it may issue legal proceedings against the State.

Coleman Legal South represents some of the young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020.

An independent report commissioned by the HSE found that 46 young patients at South Kerry CAMHS had suffered significant harm while 240 were put at risk.

Keith Rolls is a partner with Coleman Legal South.

He says his clients - the children and their families - are unhappy with the State compensation scheme.

He says parents were told to give their children the prescribed medication or they’d be kicked out of the service.

He believes the scheme should include compensation for those family members:

Mr Rolls says the HSE's communications have been very poor as well.

As a result of this and other concerns, Mr Rolls says his clients are refusing to participate in the State compensation scheme.

They have written to the HSE and if there is no response by next week they will issue high court proceedings on behalf of each of their clients.

The families could face a four year wait for closure if they pursue a medical negligence case.