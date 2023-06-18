Fallout from Tralee floods continues

The fallout from the Tralee floods continues today.

UHK was impacted by the heavy rain fall in the Tralee area yesterday.

Management at UHK had to close a number of areas in the hospital and appealed to the public to only present at the Emergency Department if it is an emergency situation.

Two lifeguards injured during yesterdays weather are said not to be seriously injured and are recovering. A spokesperson for KCC said they were kept in UHK overnight for observation on a precautionary basis.

KCC has said that due to circumstances outside of its control, there will be NO LIFEGUARDS on duty at Banna Beach today, Sunday. Those using the beach are advised to be aware of this. Kerry County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

They had yesterday advised the public to take shelter and stay away from beaches and open spaces during thunderstorms, and to take care on roads when driving, especially where water has pooled.

The road up to Gleantanassig Lake is closed due to a slippage and will be assessed by KCC engineers tomorrow.

Significant damage was caused to several businesses in Tralee. Any business that was affected and wishes to get a message out to its customers is welcome to contact the Radio Kerry newsroom on [email protected]

A Met Éireann yellow weather warning remains in place for today which warns of Thunderstorms bringing frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.

Possible Impacts include

• Localised flooding

• Difficult travelling conditions

The warning is in place from 10 this morning until 10pm tonight.

Electricity supply was affected in several areas including Valentia Island.

Valentia Coastguard Radio Station was struck by lightening and lost electricity. It operated on a generator for several hours but power is now fully restored.

They were involved in assisting with a call out to an incident in Tralee Bay last night, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Kilflynn Vintage Rally event is cancelled today due to the inclement weather.