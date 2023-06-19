Advertisement
News

Extremely heavy rain results in localised flooding in Listowel

Jun 19, 2023 16:06 By radiokerrynews
Extremely heavy rain results in localised flooding in Listowel
Photo: Pixabay
Extremely heavy, localised rain in Listowel this afternoon has caused some localised flooding.

It happened around 2pm and has impacted the Clieveragh and Ballylongford Road areas.

 

