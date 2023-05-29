Extra lifeguard to be appointed to Ballybunion beach where two people drowned last summer

Kerry County Council is to appoint an extra lifeguard to patrol the two main beaches in Ballybunion this summer - and it has also erected new signage, warning swimmers of the dangers of rip currents.

The decision was made following a recent review by Water Safety Ireland.

The measures were also recommended by coroner Helen Lucey, following an inquest into the drowning of two people in the resort last August.

In a statement issued in recent days to Radio Kerry, the council has stated that four lifeguards were on duty that day as had been scheduled.

An inquest held in Listowel in March heard that 51-year-old Dessie Byrne from Athlone, and his 62-year-old sister, Muriel Eriksson, drowned off the Men's Beach in Ballybunion on August 4 last, after they were swept out by a rip current.

Mr Byrne's 14-year-old son also got into difficulties in the water, but was guided to safety by a teenage surfer who noticed him struggling.

Coroner Helen Lucey ruled at the inquest that both deaths were due to accidental drowning.

She recommended that extra lifeguards be employed to patrol both beaches during the summer, and also that oral warnings be issued to swimmers about rip currents.

Responding to questions from Radio Kerry, a statement issued by Kerry County Council confirmed that an extra lifeguard will be employed in Ballybunion for the summer season.

The statement says, this is happening in response to an assessment of Blue Flag beaches carried out by Water Safety Ireland.

The council also says that the recommendations of the coroner are noted, and mentions that some additional signage has been placed at the beach warning of the possibility of riptides and other hazards.

Partner of the late Dessie Byrne, Paulette Daly, said in an interview last month she believes both drownings were preventable, and would like to see extra safety measures put in place in Ballybunion to prevent further tragedies.