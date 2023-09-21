Advertisement
Extension to North Kerry primary care centre to open in coming months

Sep 21, 2023
Extension to North Kerry primary care centre to open in coming months
An extension to a North Kerry primary care centre will open in the next few months.

That’s according to Brian Gilroy of Glencar Health Care – the company which develops and manages the Listowel Primary Care Centre.

The company is a significant operator in this area of healthcare, and says the extension will relate to the provision of services for children and for people with disabilities.

Mr Gilroy says the expansion of the centre is key for the care in the community and will take the pressure off hospitals.

 

