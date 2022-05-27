Extension to Kerry Food Hub Firies being officially opened today

Ten new units at the Kerry Food Hub, Firies are being officially opened today.

The purpose-built food production facilities are for start-ups and small but growth-oriented food businesses.

The original four units opened in Firies in 2016, but 10 newly developed ones are being officially opened this morning at 10.30 by Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

Advertisement

Today’s event also marks the launch of ArtisanMarket.ie – it’s an online portal connecting Kerry food producers with chefs and business buyers who want to buy local ingredients and products.