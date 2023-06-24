Extended bus route will see evening buses from Killarney to Kenmare

An extended bus service means people will be able to get to Kenmare from Killarney later in the evenings.

The new route and timetable for the Bus Eireann 270 service will see it operate from Killarney to Skibbereen daily, with later buses leaving at 5.30, 6 and 9.40pm.

The improved service will also offer passengers from West Cork a connection with MTU Tralee as well as rail services in Killarney.

Green Party election candidate for the Kenmare Municipal District, Cleo Murphy, says this is a major improvement for passengers and tourists.

She notes people from the South Kerry town haven’t been able to go to Cork or Limerick on day trips, because there have been no buses back from Killarney in the evenings.

The new route will begin on June 25th.

https://www.buseireann.ie/inner.php?id=406&form-view-timetables-from=&form-view-timetables-to=&form-view-timetables-route=270&form-view-timetables-submit=1