Kerry has a big opportunity to benefit from the development of off shore wind in West Limerick.

That's according to the chairman of global technology development company SuperNode, Eddie O'Connor.

Mr O'Connor says that Foynes is one of the best situated ports in the history of the world in terms of facilitating off shore wind development.

Mr O'Connor says due to the location of the port, Kerry stands to gain enormously from the off shore venture: