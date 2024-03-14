Expert in environmental law says Government needs to introduce clear policy guidance on wind turbines

An expert in environmental law says the Government needs to introduce clear policy guidance on wind turbines to establish clarity around noise and other associated issues.

Professor Owen McIntyre is a director at UCC's Centre for Law and the Environment.

He was reacting to a recent High Court judgement, relating to the noise generated by a wind farm.

Professor Owen McIntyre was reacting to a High Court judgment which found that levels of noise generated at certain times of the day by a wind farm constituted a nuisance to those living in neighbouring parts.

Justice Emily Egan said that in the absence of clear policy guidance on wind turbine noise, the court must exercise judgment in an individual case.

She said draft revised wind energy guideline published in 2019 had been withdrawn.

Professor McIntyre says the High Court ruling has significant implications for the wind-turbine sector.

He says there’s a gap due to a lack of State guidelines and this absence was felt in last week's judgment.