Existing Tralee courthouse to be used in medium term even if Island of Geese site chosen for new facilities

The current courthouse in Tralee would still be used by the Court Service in the medium term, even if a new courthouse is to be built at the Island of Geese.

Kerry County Council says it has reviewed options with the Court Services on delivering updated courthouse facilities for Tralee.

The update came in a response to Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Finucane called on the council to sell the designated site for a new court house for full market value as a matter of urgency.

In response, the council said its clear preference is for the courthouse facilities remain at the existing site, and this has been clearly indicated to the Courts Service.

It said that following a recent meeting, CEO of the Courts Service Angela Denning, stated they will require a significantly larger building than the existing courthouse on Ashe Street to have more sittings of the High Court, including the Central Criminal Court, in Tralee.

The council’s response added if a new courthouse is located on the Island of Geese site, the current courthouse would still be used by the Courts Service in the medium term.

This is because, it says, it would take a number of years to acquire funding for a new courthouse to go to procurement and then be built.

The council says it’s been clear with the Courts Service that any proposal put to councillors will require that the existing courthouse is restored and maintained.

It says that the Courts Service has confirmed their cooperation in any future regeneration scheme relating to the courthouse, and they have no intention of allowing the building to fall into dereliction.