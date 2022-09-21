Exhibition exploring homelessness to open at Kerry County Museum

An exhibition, exploring home and homelessness, will open at Kerry County Museum this Friday.

The Inclusion exhibition features a series of painted images, sculptures and structures created by young people from Kerry who worked with the homeless charity Novas and artist Jeannine Storan.

It’ll open on Friday which is Culture Night;the exhibition will run daily until the following Saturday from 10am to 5pm and entry will be free.

The project is supported and funded by Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership at Kerry ETB.