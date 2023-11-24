Evidence being heard at trial of North Kerry man for alleged assault and false imprisonment

Evidence is being heard in the trial of a North Kerry man for the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a man at his house.

34-year-old David Elston, of Croagh, Lisselton, faces six charges, five of which relate to one incident in August 2021 in which he allegedly assaulted Martin Keane.

The last count he faces relates to intimidation of a witness in the case, the same Mr Keane, in November 2022.

A third man involved in the events of 30th August 2021, 25-year-old Seanie Ryan of 93 O’Connell’s Avenue, Listowel, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Elston that night.

The case is being heard at Tralee Circuit Court before a jury of seven men and five women.

The court heard from Garda Donnacha Coakley who took Martin Keane’s statement at Listowel Garda Station in 2021.

In his statement Mr Keane, of Ballyconnell, Kilflynn, said he was only going to Mr Elston’s home in an attempt to sort things out; however, while there, he was hit from behind and hit continuously by Mr Elston.

The statement said Mr Elston dragged Mr Keane into his house where he continued to beat him.

Mr Keane's statement said he passed out from the beating and the next thing he remembered was being on a wall outside Mr Elston’s house, with Gardaí everywhere.

Taking to the stand, Martin Keane told the court he has been addicted to drugs and alcohol for over 20 years, adding he doesn’t remember what happened yesterday.

The 39-year old said at the time of his testimony he was heavily under the influence.

Under cross examination from defending barrister, Richard Liston, Mr Keane said he didn’t remember what type of car Mr Ryan was driving on the day and asked Mr Liston did he know how many cars of the description were driving around the county.

Mr Liston put it to Mr Keane that he jumped out of the red Toyota Avensis, owned by Mr Ryan and struck Mr Elston’s van with a wooden handle; Mr Keane refuted this and called Mr Liston a fool who hadn’t a clue.

Mr Keane denies being in Listowel and Lisselton on August 30th 2021, adding he doesn’t remember anything and doesn’t know why he’s in the stand.

The trial continues before Judge Sinead Behan.