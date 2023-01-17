Events to be held in Tralee to celebrate Chinese new year

Tralee Chamber Alliance is supporting events to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The celebrations in Tralee will take place on the weekend of January 28th and 29th.

Saturday's line-up includes the Dumplings, Dragons and Red Envelopes event, Sights and Sounds of China, and the Mind & Body event at Tralee Town Square.

Make & Do workshops take place Sunday at Ballyseedy Home & Gardens, and a full programme of events is detailed on Tralee Chamber's social media.

One of the organisers of the festival, Angie Baily, says Tralee will come alive with colour, music and dance: