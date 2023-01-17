Advertisement
News

Events to be held in Tralee to celebrate Chinese new year

Jan 17, 2023 18:01 By radiokerrynews
Events to be held in Tralee to celebrate Chinese new year Events to be held in Tralee to celebrate Chinese new year
The Mall, Tralee during Chinese New Year 2020 festivities
Share this article

Tralee Chamber Alliance is supporting events to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

The celebrations in Tralee will take place on the weekend of January 28th and 29th.

Saturday's line-up includes the Dumplings, Dragons and Red Envelopes event, Sights and Sounds of China, and the Mind & Body event at Tralee Town Square.

Advertisement

Make & Do workshops take place Sunday at Ballyseedy Home & Gardens, and a full programme of events is detailed on Tralee Chamber's social media.

One of the organisers of the festival, Angie Baily, says Tralee will come alive with colour, music and dance:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus