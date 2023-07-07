Events and festivals across the county

Events and festivals are taking place across Kerry this weekend and next week.

These include traditional music, pride festivities, literary and artistic events, and walking trails.

The Friends of University Hospital Kerry Fundraising Night at the Dogs takes place this evening (Friday).

The annual fundraiser at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium in Tralee is in its 31st year.

Since 1990, the Friends of UHK have fundraised €3 million to buy special medical equipment for the hospital.

The Hardman Waterville Half Triathlon takes place tomorrow (Saturday, July 8th).

After swimming in Waterville Bay, competitors take on a tough but scenic triathlon cycle which includes Coomakista, Ballaghbeama, and Ballaghisheen; they then run a half marathon along the Cliff Road in Waterville.

Ballyheigue Summer Festival continues until this Sunday.

It kicked off last Sunday, with a weeklong of family entertainment, music, and sport events, with details on Ballyheigue.ie.

The North Kerry Story Trail, which began last Wednesday, continues until next Wednesday (July 12th).

There will be a variety of events such as creative writing workshops, walking trails, rambling houses, all over North Kerry including Tarbert, Ballyduff, and Moyvane.

Kingdom Pride in Kerry begins on Monday (July 10th) and runs until Sunday week, July 16th all over Kerry.

The festival will have celebrations in six different towns – Listowel on Monday, Killorglin on Tuesday, Cahersiveen on Wednesday, Tralee on Thursday, Kenmare on Friday, Killarney on Saturday, and then countywide on Sunday week.

Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan 2023 begins on Monday (10th July) in Tralee, which previously hosted the Munster Fleadh Cheoil in 1978.

Continuing until Sunday the 16th, it’s is the largest provincial fleadh in Ireland, as thousands of musicians, singers, dancers, storytellers, and visitors from the six counties of Munster and beyond gather.

Traveller Pride celebrations organised by Kerry Travellers Health & Community Development Project continue next week; these showcase the heritage and achievements of the Traveller community.

A Mass with the theme of health and wellbeing for the Traveller Community, will be held next Tuesday, (July 11th) at 4pm in the St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.