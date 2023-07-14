Events across Kerry this weekend

Despite the poor weather forecast, some events are continuing across Kerry this weekend.

Fleadh Ceoil na Mumhan, which began last Monday in Tralee and runs until Sunday, has had to cancel all outdoor events planned for the weekend due to the adverse weather; however, indoor events will still go ahead.

Kingdom Pride in Kerry festivities conclude this weekend; there’ll be events in Killarney tomorrow (Saturday) and then countywide for the final day on Sunday.

A Repair Café is taking place in Tralee tomorrow (Saturday) where people can learn skills like how to change a plug or sew a hem or a button.

It’s in Madden’s, Milk Market Lane from 10am to 4pm and is funded by Tralee Tidy Towns.

Scene on the Green is back for a third year in Kenmare, kicking off today for three weeks.

It’s a celebration of music, mindfulness, and community spirit, and will see 52 acts entertain the local community and visitors in Kenmare’s Town Square up until August 8th.

The Ballyfinnane Festival of Speed is celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Ballyfinnane Hillclimb this weekend.

In 1903, the first-ever motorsport event in Kerry was won by Charles Rolls who later founded the Rolls Royce Motor Car Company.

Tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 2pm, the Kingdom Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club and the Irish Veteran Club host a road run of the period and modern classics from Castlemaine to the monument at the top of the original 1903 climb.

A Kerry Motor Club event, including some of the fastest cars ever seen in Kerry, kicks off at 4pm tomorrow (Saturday) with safety inspections of cars at Kerry Agricultural Services, Ballyfinnane, and a parade from 9pm.

The Killarney Valley Vintage and Classic Club is hosting a static classic car and motorcycle show on the Farmer’s Bridge side of Ballyfinnane on Sunday from 10am, and there’ll also be a static display of road racing motorcycles in the heart of the village.