A special event to commemorate the traditional Pattern Day is to be held in Ballybunion this evening.

An evening of live music and dancing begins at the Castle Green at 5pm, and stalls selling home-made goods will also be present.

The event, which will adhere to all Covid guidelines, is being held to mark the 15th of August, which was alway a busy day in Ballybunion, with large crowds coming to the resort for crossroads dancing and other festivities.