Event to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day in south west

An event is taking place in Clonakilty to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day in the south west.

It shines the spotlight on female entrepreneurship, opening up the idea of it, and highlighting supports available.

The south west event is taking place at the Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty on October 19th.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office is encouraging women in business in Kerry to attend, where they can network, share knowledge, and hear from entrepreneurs, including Anna and Orla Snook O’Carroll of Ireland’s first vermouth, Valentia Island Vermouth.

Registration link: https://www.localenterprise.ie/Portal/Enable-Enterprise-Culture/NWED/NWED-2023/What-s-On!.html