Event this evening in Kilbannivane Cemetery to commemorate Ballyseedy victims

An event is being held this evening to commemorate the men killed at Ballyseedy 100 years ago.

The Civil War atrocity saw eight men lose their lives, after nine Republican prisoners were taken to Ballyseedy and tied to a landmine, which was detonated.

At 6 o’clock this evening (Tuesday) at the republican plot in Kilbannivane Cemetery, Castleisland, a wreath will be laid for three of the men killed in Ballyseedy – Michael O’Connell, John Daly, and Patrick Buckley.

Dr Tim Horgan will give an oration at Michael O’Connell’s grave, and this will be followed by Mass in Castleisland Church at 7pm.

Mr O’Connell’s family has organised the event, along with the National Graves Association.

This follows a number of commemorations held over the weekend.