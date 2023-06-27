Event in Tralee for Ukrainians interested in starting a business

An event is being held on Thursday morning for Ukrainians in Kerry interested in starting a business.

It’s a collaboration between the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme by NEWKD, the Open Doors Initiative, with support from Munster Technological University.

A total of 150 Ukrainians living in Kerry have expressed an interest in starting their own business, wanting to contribute to the local economy and integrate into society.

Those taking part in Thursday’s session, at MTU North Campus from 10am to 1pm, will be given guidance and support on establishing and managing a business.