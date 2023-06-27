Advertisement
News

Event in Tralee for Ukrainians interested in starting a business

Jun 27, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Event in Tralee for Ukrainians interested in starting a business Event in Tralee for Ukrainians interested in starting a business
Share this article

An event is being held on Thursday morning for Ukrainians in Kerry interested in starting a business.

It’s a collaboration between the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme by NEWKD, the Open Doors Initiative, with support from Munster Technological University.

A total of 150 Ukrainians living in Kerry have expressed an interest in starting their own business, wanting to contribute to the local economy and integrate into society.

Advertisement

Those taking part in Thursday’s session, at MTU North Campus from 10am to 1pm, will be given guidance and support on establishing and managing a business.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus