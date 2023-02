An event is being held on harnessing the wind off the Shannon Estuary.

The Energy on the Estuary briefing and panel discussion will take place on February 24th, and will feature key players in the off-shore wind energy sector.

Limerick Chamber is organising the event based on the anticipated investment and economic opportunities for North Kerry, Limerick, and Clare.

Bookings can be made at www.limerickchamber.ie/energy-on-the-estuary/