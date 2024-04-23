Advertisement
European candidate for Ireland South calls for tax-free Ukrainian refugee rental scheme to be scraped

Apr 23, 2024
European candidate for Ireland South calls for tax-free Ukrainian refugee rental scheme to be scraped
A candidate in the European Election for Ireland South has called for a tax-free rental accommodation scheme for Ukrainian refugees to be scrapped.

Ennis based architect and planner, Michael Leahy is also the chairman of the Irish Freedom Party.

He says the Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) is discriminatory because a landlord can rent a property for 800 euro per month tax-free to a Ukrainian refugee, but not to anyone else.

Mr Leahy has described this as “an example of active discrimination against Irish people".

