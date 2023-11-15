EU Parliament adopts Kerry MEP’s resolution on human rights abuses in Afghanistan

The EU Parliament has adopted a Kerry MEP’s resolution on human rights abuses in Afghanistan.

Sean Kelly called for attention to the aftermath of the withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent rise of the Taliban.

The resolution stressed an urgent need for international intervention to safeguard the rights and well-being of Afghan citizens.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael MEP's motion, demanded that the Taliban issue clear instructions stating that acts of violation of human rights against former officials are unlawful - and that perpetrators will be held accountable through criminal investigations.

The Resolution received 519 votes in favour, 15 against and 18 abstentions.