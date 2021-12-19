Estimated €200,000 a year cost for free sanitary products at council facilities

It would cost €200,000 a year to make sanitary products available for free in Kerry County Council facilities.

The council is to run a pilot scheme early next year, but has decided to wait for direction from central government before rolling it out across the county.

Kerry County Council says it would cost an estimated €200,000 a year to make sanitary products available for free in its buildings, community centres, and swimming pools.

This would involve a procurement process for the supply of product dispensers and replenishing supplies on a regular basis.

The council says, given the projected cost, it's going to wait for the outcome of the Free Provision of Period Products Bill 2021, as funding may be made available from central government.

It's proposed, however, that a pilot service be run in a small number of areas in Kerry early next year, to provide additional information in relation to cost and use.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy asked for an update on the matter, after a motion on the provision of free sanitary products at Kerry County Council facilities was passed by the council in February.