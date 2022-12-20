Estate agent warns young people of Kerry have very few options to buy houses locally

A Kerry estate agent is warning that young people will have very few options to buy houses locally until the end of the decade at least.

John Daly from the Sherry Fitzgerald Kenmare office, says there are few opportunities for young people and young couples to buy in towns and villages in Kerry.

He says this is because there is a lack of available private homes in housing estates, which traditionally may have been bought by young couples as starter homes.

Mr Daly says this will leave towns and villages with ageing demographics, and younger people will have to move elsewhere.

He adds there is social housing activity, but this isn’t available to everyone.