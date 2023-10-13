ESB advises of planned outages in South Kerry due to upgrade works

The ESB is informing customers of planned outages in South Kerry.

Customers in Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem and the surrounding areas will be impacted by the refurbishment works, which commence on Monday (October 16th).

ESB Networks says the upgrades may involve power interruptions over two consecutive days, and that affected customers have been notified.

The outages are part of network refurbishments to provide increased capacity, which are due for completion in the new year.

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.