Advertisement
News

ESB advises of planned outages in South Kerry due to upgrade works

Oct 13, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
ESB advises of planned outages in South Kerry due to upgrade works
Share this article

The ESB is informing customers of planned outages in South Kerry.

Customers in Cahersiveen, Waterville, Sneem and the surrounding areas will be impacted by the refurbishment works, which commence on Monday (October 16th).

ESB Networks says the upgrades may involve power interruptions over two consecutive days, and that affected customers have been notified.

Advertisement

The outages are part of network refurbishments to provide increased capacity, which are due for completion in the new year.

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Best of Kerry Awards 2023 winners announced
Advertisement
Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition
Three Kerry businesses honoured at longest-running independent hospitality awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry retains spot on Global Destination Sustainability Index among growing competition
Free electrical recycling event in Tralee
Tralee woman says pay parity needed for staff in community and voluntary sector organisations
Best of Kerry Awards 2023 winners announced
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus