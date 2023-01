The Equality Minister says the violence in a direct provision centre in Killarney on New Year's Day was an isolated incident.

Eight people have now been arrested, in connection with a fight that broke out among residents in Hotel Killarney on New Year's Day.

Four men suffered stab wounds but were later released from hospital.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman says safety measures are being introduced in the centre, to de-escalate tensions: