EPA says all Kerry bathing waters are excellent or good quality

All bathing waters in Kerry are of excellent or good quality.

That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual bathing water quality report.

Advertisement

This report from the Environmental Protection Agency examined the standards of designated bathing waters across the country.

In Kerry, 22 sites have been ranked, including the county’s 13 Blue Flag Beaches and five Green Coast Beaches.

All were deemed either excellent or good; none were below standard.

Advertisement

The majority, 19, achieved the highest excellent ranking; that’s 86% reaching the top standard.

The remaining three Kerry bathing waters ranked, were deemed good – they are Cúas Crom Cahersiveen, Derrymore, and Waterville Town Beach.

Advertisement

The 19 Kerry bathing water that have the top quality are:

Ballybunion North

Ballybunion South

Advertisement

Ballyheighue

Banna Strand

Fenit

Advertisement

Maharabeg

Castlegregory

Ventry

Inch

Rossbeigh

Kells

White Strand, Cahersiveen

Ballinskelligs

Inny Strand, Waterville

Derrynane

Littor

Beal Bán

Cromane

and Reenroe, Waterville