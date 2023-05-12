EPA says all Kerry bathing waters are excellent or good quality

All bathing waters in Kerry are of excellent or good quality.
That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual bathing water quality report.
This report from the Environmental Protection Agency examined the standards of designated bathing waters across the country.
In Kerry, 22 sites have been ranked, including the county’s 13 Blue Flag Beaches and five Green Coast Beaches.
All were deemed either excellent or good; none were below standard.
The majority, 19, achieved the highest excellent ranking; that’s 86% reaching the top standard.
The remaining three Kerry bathing waters ranked, were deemed good – they are Cúas Crom Cahersiveen, Derrymore, and Waterville Town Beach.
The 19 Kerry bathing water that have the top quality are:
Ballybunion North
Ballybunion South
Ballyheighue
Banna Strand
Fenit
Maharabeg
Castlegregory
Ventry
Inch
Rossbeigh
Kells
White Strand, Cahersiveen
Ballinskelligs
Inny Strand, Waterville
Derrynane
Littor
Beal Bán
Cromane
and Reenroe, Waterville