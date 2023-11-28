EPA report finds 49% of households in Kerry have organic bin service

49% of households in Kerry have an organic bin service.

That’s according to the EPA’s Circular Economy and Waste Statistics Highlights Report 2021.

Organic waste is food and garden waste and this report found it accounts 30% of all household waste.

The report found 38% of the waste people produce at homes, in businesses and schools was exported for treatment in 2021.

382,000 tonnes of waste was sent abroad, and can end up as far away as Turkey before it enters an incinerator where it is turned into energy for homes and businesses.