Advertisement
News

EPA report finds 49% of households in Kerry have organic bin service

Nov 28, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
EPA report finds 49% of households in Kerry have organic bin service
Share this article

49% of households in Kerry have an organic bin service.

That’s according to the EPA’s Circular Economy and Waste Statistics Highlights Report 2021.

Organic waste is food and garden waste and this report found it accounts 30% of all household waste.

Advertisement

The report found 38% of the waste people produce at homes, in businesses and schools was exported for treatment in 2021.

382,000 tonnes of waste was sent abroad, and can end up as far away as Turkey before it enters an incinerator where it is turned into energy for homes and businesses.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

REEdI project and new course at MTU means Kerry is at forefront of engineering
Advertisement
Hotels founder honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Connect Kerry Hospitality Awards
Kerry hotel shortlisted for a Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland award
Advertisement

Recommended

REEdI project and new course at MTU means Kerry is at forefront of engineering
Friends of the Irish Environment to decide within week on Shannon LNG challenge
Shels appoint Eoin Wearen
Kerry hotel shortlisted for a Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus