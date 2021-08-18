Advertisement
EPA plans to install air monitoring devices in Killarney later this year

Aug 18, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
EPA plans to install air monitoring devices in Killarney later this year
The EPA plans to install air monitoring devices in Killarney later this year.

In September last year, a ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal came into effect in Killarney and the immediate surrounds.

The ban applies to the marketing, sale, distribution and use of bituminous coals in the Killarney town area and its environs.

The Environmental Protection Agency says no monitoring of air quality since the ban has taken place.

However, there are plans to install air quality monitoring devices before year end.

