EPA identifies two Kerry locations for priority works

Tralee and Abbeydorney are among 38 areas identified as needing works to prevent waste water causing harm to rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters.

This is contained in the Environment Protection Agency’s Urban Waste Water Treatment report 2021, which has been published today.

The EPA says clean rivers, lakes, estuaries, and coastal waters support a rich diversity of habitats and species, and are vital to the natural environment and our own wellbeing.

It states Ireland’s draft third cycle River Basin Management Plan (2022-2027) identified waste water discharges as a significant pollution pressure on 208 water bodies in Ireland, most of them in rivers.

Based on current and estimated future funding for water services, the EPA says it’s likely to take well over a decade to resolve waste water pollution pressure on these water bodies.

It says Irish Water needs a clear long-term strategy to deliver this work.

The EPA says, however, Irish Water should prioritise works to prevent waste water from harming rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters in 38 specific areas.

This includes two locations in Kerry - Tralee and Abbeydorney.

The EPA says this work may involve upgrading the collecting and treatment systems, as well as improving how they are operated and managed.