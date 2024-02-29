Advertisement
News

Environmental group objects to renewal of Aughinish Alumina’s dredging licence

Feb 29, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
A grassroots environmental group is objecting to the renewal of Aughinish Alumina’s dredging and dumping at sea licence.

Futureproof Clare made a submission to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to object to the renewal of the licence.

The West-Limerick based company is a major employer in West Limerick and North Kerry.

Aughinish Alumina, which is located off the N69 and close to Askeaton, is Europe’s largest alumina refinery, and directly employs around 500 people.

It processes bauxite, which is a sedimentary rock with a relatively high aluminium content.

The West Limerick-based company has applied to the EPA for a dumping at sea licence in the Shannon Estuary just off Foynes Island.

Futureproof Clare says it has a number of concerns regarding this licence application, it claims what's proposed is larger than the company’s existing licence.

The group also cites concerns regarding potential effects on water sources, water quality and ecosystems in the local area.

Futureproof Clare has already successfully legally challenged the expansion of the bauxite refinery.

Futureproof Clare appealed to the High Court a decision made by An Bord Pleanála in 2022 to grant permission for the developments.

The High Court quashed the decision to grant permission for the expansion in May of last year.

The company has now re-applied to An Bórd Pleanála for the same expansion.

