Aughinish Alumina re-applies for permission to expand facility

Dec 16, 2023 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Rusal Aughinish Alumina Plant as viewed across the estuary from Kildysart Pier. Photo: Blight55 via Wikimedia Commons
Aughinish Alumina has re-applied for planning permission for an expansion of its factory.

The application, lodged with An Bórd Pleanála in late October, is the reactivation of a case that was previously refused by the High Court.

The West Limerick-based company is seeking permission to expand the waste disposal area of its facility near the banks of the Shannon Estuary.

Environmental group Futureproof Clare says it remains steadfast in its opposition to the proposed development.

It says the proposal runs contrary to proper planning and sustainable development of the region.

Aughinish Alumina applied for permission in December 2021 to expand the bauxite disposal area, which is used for leftover bauxite residue, associated with the production of alumina.

The company also applied to extend the permitted borrow pit, which is an area of quarried stone, and to extend the existing salt cake disposal Cell; salt cake is a by-product in the aluminium recycling process.

An Bórd Pleanála granted permission for the developments last year, but this decision was appealed to the High Court by Futureproof Clare.

The environmental group cited a failure of the national planning body to take into account An Taisce’s submissions to the board.

The High Court quashed the decision to grant permission for the expansion in May of this year.

The company has now re-applied to An Bórd Pleanála for the same expansion.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report and a Natura Impact Statement have been submitted with the application.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to make a decision on this by 6th March next year.

