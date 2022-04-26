Advertisement
Environmental group CEO says ban on sale of turf needed to also ban other smoky fuels

Apr 26, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Environmental group CEO says ban on sale of turf needed to also ban other smoky fuels
The commercial ban on turf is needed to ensure the sale of wet wood and smoky coal can also be banned.

That’s according to the chief executive of Friends of the Earth, Oisín Coghlan who says a level playing field is needed for smoky fuels.

He says sod turf is only used by a very small minority, around 1%.

Mr Coghlan says 1,300 premature deaths are caused each year due to air pollution and says a significant amount have been from solid fuels.

The CEO of Friends of the Earth says communication on the turf proposal has been very poor by Government, particularly from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Oisín Coghlan explains why the ban on the sale of turf is needed:

