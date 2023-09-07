Advertisement
Environmental campaigner says continued pollution of Kerry waterways could affect tourism

Sep 7, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Environmental campaigner says continued pollution of Kerry waterways could affect tourism
Urban waste, such as detergent level in water, and other run-off pollutants need to be reduced to protect waterways in Kerry.

That’s according to environmental campaigner and journalist, John Gibbons.

He was reacting to the discovery of increased algal growth at a number of locations around Lough Leane in Killarney.

Mr Gibbons says run-off waste entering the county's bodies of water poses a great threat to humans, fish and animals.

He believes this continued pollution could have knock-on effects for other industries in Kerry.

