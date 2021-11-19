Advertisement
Environment minister says Kerry can be leader in switching to green energy

Nov 19, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Environment minister says Kerry can be leader in switching to green energy
The environment minister said Kerry can be the leader in switching to green energy.

Yesterday in the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions, Minister for the Environment and Climate Eamon Ryan said the county has the natural resources to be at the forefront of change in energy generation.

He was replying to Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who had asked why the Green Party and government hadn’t given more assistance to those in forestry and horticulture.

Deputy Healy-Rae said 4,000 tonnes of peat were imported from Latvia, due to a decision to stop peat harvesting in the Midlands, and transporting the peat was very carbon intensive in itself.

In response, Minister Ryan asked what would the big businesses in Kerry say to going green.

