The Environment Minister says councils need to seriously 'up their game' when it comes to enforcing new regulations around smoky fuels.

It's after a recent EPA report found several Irish towns had concerning levels of dust and soot in the air last year.

The levels of particulate matter exceeded the recommended daily limit for 21 days in Ennis, and 14 days in Tralee.

Advertisement

Minister Eamon Ryan says clearly local authorities need to clamp down on the sale of smoky coal, wet wood and turf.