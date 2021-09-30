Energy expert believes Ireland needs LNG terminal such as one proposed for North Kerry

An energy expert believes a liquified natural gas terminal, such as the one proposed for North Kerry, is necessary in Ireland.

Don Moore is chair of the Energy and Climate Action Standing Committee with the Irish Academy of Engineering, which recently published the report, Sustainable Electricity in 2030.

Mr Moore says, as Ireland is at the end of the European gas grid, all our gas comes from the UK.

He believes the UK wouldn’t export to Ireland if gas was in short supply, and says Ireland doesn’t have a backup of gas, like some other European countries which have 100 days’ supply.

He feels gas is essential for electricity supply, and a liquified natural gas terminal, such as the one proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank, would be ideal.